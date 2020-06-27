All apartments in Jacksonville
12985 SPRING RAIN RD
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

12985 SPRING RAIN RD

12985 Spring Rain Road · No Longer Available
Location

12985 Spring Rain Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Convenient to I-95 and all that the Bartram Park area has to offer (especially the growing Durbin Pavilion Town Center), 12985 Spring Rain is the perfect place to call home! This end-unit, meticulously maintained town house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled living areas, new carpet, new paint, and a private garage! The screened patio overlooking a serene pond is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or relax at the end of the day and the oversized master bedroom with dual bath vanities and an ample closet simply take this home over the top! Schedule your showing today and come home to Spring Rain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12985 SPRING RAIN RD have any available units?
12985 SPRING RAIN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12985 SPRING RAIN RD have?
Some of 12985 SPRING RAIN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12985 SPRING RAIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
12985 SPRING RAIN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12985 SPRING RAIN RD pet-friendly?
No, 12985 SPRING RAIN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12985 SPRING RAIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 12985 SPRING RAIN RD offers parking.
Does 12985 SPRING RAIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12985 SPRING RAIN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12985 SPRING RAIN RD have a pool?
Yes, 12985 SPRING RAIN RD has a pool.
Does 12985 SPRING RAIN RD have accessible units?
No, 12985 SPRING RAIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12985 SPRING RAIN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12985 SPRING RAIN RD has units with dishwashers.
