12985 SPRING RAIN RD

Convenient to I-95 and all that the Bartram Park area has to offer (especially the growing Durbin Pavilion Town Center), 12985 Spring Rain is the perfect place to call home! This end-unit, meticulously maintained town house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled living areas, new carpet, new paint, and a private garage! The screened patio overlooking a serene pond is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or relax at the end of the day and the oversized master bedroom with dual bath vanities and an ample closet simply take this home over the top! Schedule your showing today and come home to Spring Rain!