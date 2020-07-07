12968 Julington Ridge Drive East

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

No detail left unturned! Fresh paint on the inside and out, all new flooring, and completely remodeled bathrooms! Enjoy a cup of coffee on the spacious back deck overlooking the secluded Julington Creek Preserve. Pie shaped lot with a very spacious yard suitable for hanging out or entertaining with full privacy! Breathtaking kitchen professionally designed with new cabinetry, granite, and all stainless steel appliances! Conveniently located in the heart of Mandarin/Julington, view with Rently today!



For questions please call Pam (904) 993-6793

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.