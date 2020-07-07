All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:54 PM

12968 Julington Ridge Drive East

12968 Julington Ridge Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

12968 Julington Ridge Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Del Rio

Amenities

Property Amenities
No detail left unturned! Fresh paint on the inside and out, all new flooring, and completely remodeled bathrooms! Enjoy a cup of coffee on the spacious back deck overlooking the secluded Julington Creek Preserve. Pie shaped lot with a very spacious yard suitable for hanging out or entertaining with full privacy! Breathtaking kitchen professionally designed with new cabinetry, granite, and all stainless steel appliances! Conveniently located in the heart of Mandarin/Julington, view with Rently today!

For questions please call Pam (904) 993-6793
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East have any available units?
12968 Julington Ridge Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East have?
Some of 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
12968 Julington Ridge Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East pet-friendly?
No, 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East offer parking?
No, 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East have a pool?
No, 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East have accessible units?
No, 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12968 Julington Ridge Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.

