1283 LYDIA CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1283 LYDIA CT

1283 Lydia Court · No Longer Available
Location

1283 Lydia Court, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Charming Riverside Studio! Your chance to live a newer home in the heart of Historic Riverside/Avondale. Lower level featuring an open floor plan- spacious family room that is open to the kitchen and dining area. HUGE bedrooms with the custom window trim to add that historic charm. Master features large en suite with walk in closet, dual vanity, and stand up shower. Plenty of room for a sitting area in master Laundry room in rear of home. Enjoy your cup of coffee on your private balcony. Great out door space WITH a garage, rare for this area. Located on a cul-de-sac, not much traffic. Just minutes from all the hot spots in downtown Riverside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 LYDIA CT have any available units?
1283 LYDIA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1283 LYDIA CT have?
Some of 1283 LYDIA CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1283 LYDIA CT currently offering any rent specials?
1283 LYDIA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 LYDIA CT pet-friendly?
No, 1283 LYDIA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1283 LYDIA CT offer parking?
Yes, 1283 LYDIA CT offers parking.
Does 1283 LYDIA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1283 LYDIA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 LYDIA CT have a pool?
No, 1283 LYDIA CT does not have a pool.
Does 1283 LYDIA CT have accessible units?
No, 1283 LYDIA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 LYDIA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1283 LYDIA CT has units with dishwashers.
