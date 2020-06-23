1283 LYDIA CT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Charming Riverside Studio! Your chance to live a newer home in the heart of Historic Riverside/Avondale. Lower level featuring an open floor plan- spacious family room that is open to the kitchen and dining area. HUGE bedrooms with the custom window trim to add that historic charm. Master features large en suite with walk in closet, dual vanity, and stand up shower. Plenty of room for a sitting area in master Laundry room in rear of home. Enjoy your cup of coffee on your private balcony. Great out door space WITH a garage, rare for this area. Located on a cul-de-sac, not much traffic. Just minutes from all the hot spots in downtown Riverside.