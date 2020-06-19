All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:08 PM

12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR

12762 Ellis Island Drive · (904) 402-4022
Location

12762 Ellis Island Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1543 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This Gorgeous home is located in the Johns Creek neighborhood, close to St Johns Town Center, Mayport Navy Base, Mayo Clinic, and the beaches! Kitchen upgraded with solid surface counters, beautiful cabinets with glass inserts and accent lighting, back splash and SS appliances. Master is spacious with upgraded master bath and large walk in closet. Home boasts plantation shutters throughout. Enjoy the screened patio overlooking the spacious backyard that is fully fenced and manicured. Lawn service included. Fireplace to be use decoratively only, grills to be used outside of screened lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR have any available units?
12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR have?
Some of 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR pet-friendly?
No, 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR offer parking?
No, 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR does not offer parking.
Does 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR have a pool?
No, 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR does not have a pool.
Does 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR have accessible units?
No, 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12762 ELLIS ISLAND DR has units with dishwashers.
