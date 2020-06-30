12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR

Amenities
This open and airy home is located right before a cul-de-sac and had a large fenced in private backyard perfect for grilling, entertaining and pets. The kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and bar. The entire house is painted in a neutral gray and has neutral tile within a subway pattern. Split floor plan with separate dining room that can also be utilized as an office. Sliding barn door and walk in closet in master bedroom. 2 car garage with washer and dryer included.