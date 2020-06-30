All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:39 PM

12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR

12760 Glade Springs Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12760 Glade Springs Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This open and airy home is located right before a cul-de-sac and had a large fenced in private backyard perfect for grilling, entertaining and pets. The kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and bar. The entire house is painted in a neutral gray and has neutral tile within a subway pattern. Split floor plan with separate dining room that can also be utilized as an office. Sliding barn door and walk in closet in master bedroom. 2 car garage with washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR have any available units?
12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR have?
Some of 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR currently offering any rent specials?
12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR is pet friendly.
Does 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR offer parking?
Yes, 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR offers parking.
Does 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR have a pool?
No, 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR does not have a pool.
Does 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR have accessible units?
No, 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia