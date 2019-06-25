All apartments in Jacksonville
12758 DUNNS VIEW DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12758 DUNNS VIEW DR

12758 Dunns View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12758 Dunns View Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Look no further! This spacious home four bedroom, two bathroom home offers a great floor plan to fit the whole family! Formal dining and a formal living, and a breakfast nook off the kitchen. The master is away from the remaining bedrooms, features a large en suite, dual sinks, stand up shower, soaking tub, walk in closet. Three other great size bedrooms. Indoor laundry- washer and dryer. Sit out on your Covered patio to enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the lake. Best feature about the home? Your utility bills will be LOW! This home offers energy efficient solar panels! Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR have any available units?
12758 DUNNS VIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR have?
Some of 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
12758 DUNNS VIEW DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR offer parking?
No, 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR does not offer parking.
Does 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR have a pool?
No, 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12758 DUNNS VIEW DR has units with dishwashers.
