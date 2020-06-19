All apartments in Jacksonville
12678 Stallion Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

12678 Stallion Court

12678 Stallion Court · No Longer Available
Location

12678 Stallion Court, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This delightful home located in Jacksonville, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,808sqft with a Pool! This classically North Florida home has great curb appeal with lovely brick exterior, large front yard, and attached garage. Inside boasts a large dining room leading into kitchen and breakfast nook - very functional for everyday life and entertaining. Move outside to your own personal paradise with screened-in porch overlooking the in-ground swimming pool. This home is a must see - Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12678 Stallion Court have any available units?
12678 Stallion Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12678 Stallion Court have?
Some of 12678 Stallion Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12678 Stallion Court currently offering any rent specials?
12678 Stallion Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12678 Stallion Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12678 Stallion Court is pet friendly.
Does 12678 Stallion Court offer parking?
Yes, 12678 Stallion Court does offer parking.
Does 12678 Stallion Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12678 Stallion Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12678 Stallion Court have a pool?
Yes, 12678 Stallion Court has a pool.
Does 12678 Stallion Court have accessible units?
No, 12678 Stallion Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12678 Stallion Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12678 Stallion Court does not have units with dishwashers.
