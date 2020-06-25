All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL

12637 Blue Lagoon Trl N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12637 Blue Lagoon Trl N, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A true gem of a home, light and bright, immaculately maintained with the most breath-taking water to preserve view you can imagine. What a serene setting! Many updates have already been made, exterior updated with Hardy Board, very appealing, painted in 2015, deep well added for irrigation, updated water softener, new roof, new water heater and new A/C. Spacious and bright gathering room, formal dining room, cozy kitchen with casual dining space. Great architectural flair, volume ceilings, fireplace, and a wonderful addition of a Florida room with incredible water view on a half acre lot. Master bedroom very well proportioned, bay window. Two secondary bedrooms well sized. Owner has also added a wonderful bonus/craft room adjacent to the Florida room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL have any available units?
12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL currently offering any rent specials?
12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL pet-friendly?
No, 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL offer parking?
No, 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL does not offer parking.
Does 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL have a pool?
No, 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL does not have a pool.
Does 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL have accessible units?
No, 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia