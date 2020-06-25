12637 BLUE LAGOON TRL

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

A true gem of a home, light and bright, immaculately maintained with the most breath-taking water to preserve view you can imagine. What a serene setting! Many updates have already been made, exterior updated with Hardy Board, very appealing, painted in 2015, deep well added for irrigation, updated water softener, new roof, new water heater and new A/C. Spacious and bright gathering room, formal dining room, cozy kitchen with casual dining space. Great architectural flair, volume ceilings, fireplace, and a wonderful addition of a Florida room with incredible water view on a half acre lot. Master bedroom very well proportioned, bay window. Two secondary bedrooms well sized. Owner has also added a wonderful bonus/craft room adjacent to the Florida room.