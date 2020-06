Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Spacious 3 bed/1 bath home in quiet San Marco neighborhood. This home has two standard size bedrooms as well as a third very large room that can used as a huge master or as an office, media room, etc. Enclosed patio, washer/dryer, large fully fenced backyard and detached garage. Most pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee.