Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1257 Donald Street

1257 Donald Street · (904) 701-3276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1257 Donald Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1257 Donald Street · Avail. Jul 3

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
guest suite
1257 Donald Street Available 07/03/20 Check out this GORGEOUS & SPACIOUS House in BELOVED AVONDALE! - This house is a must see & have with gleaming wood floors throughout, ample natural lighting, electric fireplace, sun-room, spacious dining room, extra large kitchen, & over sized laundry room! You will love entertaining in this gourmet kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinetry and has plenty of room to add an island! Living room is super cozy with fireplace and has built in book shelves. Half bath is conveniently located downstairs. All bedrooms are located upstairs along with guest bathroom that offers a walk in shower. Master suite is very spacious, offers 2 closets, and private bath. Spiral staircase at end of hall upstairs offers a loft style attic that can be used as an extra bedroom or office. PLUS there is a separate guest suite that offers private bath and kitchenette!

Yard service is included!

Pets OK with owner approval. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.
Minimum $250 pet fee.

$2800 + $10 admin = $2810 monthly

Call or text Michelle to tour 904-234-9696!

Michelle Sherrill
Cell 904-234-9696
Realtor

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE5835707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Donald Street have any available units?
1257 Donald Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 Donald Street have?
Some of 1257 Donald Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Donald Street currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Donald Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Donald Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1257 Donald Street is pet friendly.
Does 1257 Donald Street offer parking?
No, 1257 Donald Street does not offer parking.
Does 1257 Donald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Donald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Donald Street have a pool?
No, 1257 Donald Street does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Donald Street have accessible units?
No, 1257 Donald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Donald Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Donald Street does not have units with dishwashers.
