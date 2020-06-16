12559 MISSION HILLS CIR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE MAY 11th, 2020**Beautiful home for rent in the Hidden Hills Country Club! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home boasts almost 2,700 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room and formal living room. Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, food prep island with wine fridge! Nice open living room with tile floors and plenty of windows for natural light! Spacious master bedroom with sitting area and tray ceiling. Spa like master bathroom with jetted tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks! Nice covered patio with extended pavered patio overlooking your large backyard. This home is a must see!Lawncare is included in the rent!Pets are welcomed