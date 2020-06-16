All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
12559 MISSION HILLS CIR
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

12559 MISSION HILLS CIR

12559 Mission Hills Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

12559 Mission Hills Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
**AVAILABLE MAY 11th, 2020**Beautiful home for rent in the Hidden Hills Country Club! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home boasts almost 2,700 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room and formal living room. Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, food prep island with wine fridge! Nice open living room with tile floors and plenty of windows for natural light! Spacious master bedroom with sitting area and tray ceiling. Spa like master bathroom with jetted tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks! Nice covered patio with extended pavered patio overlooking your large backyard. This home is a must see!Lawncare is included in the rent!Pets are welcomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR have any available units?
12559 MISSION HILLS CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR have?
Some of 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12559 MISSION HILLS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR is pet friendly.
Does 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR offer parking?
No, 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR does not offer parking.
Does 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR have a pool?
No, 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR does not have a pool.
Does 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR have accessible units?
No, 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12559 MISSION HILLS CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

