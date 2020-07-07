12555 Allport Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS HOME JUST LOWERED TO $1650.00 CALL FOR A SHOWING! - Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick pool home! Lovely family room with a fireplace. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and a sitting room. This home has a split plan with large bedrooms and a private fenced in back lawn with a beautiful view of the pool. Lots of room for the family and has plenty of storage space.



The washer and dryer are included but are at the sole expense of the tenant. Call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107 for an immediate viewing!



Application Fee: $50 per person

Lease Admin Fee: $95



PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.

Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX

to complete the application.



(RLNE5240641)