12555 Allport Road
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

12555 Allport Road

12555 Allport Road · No Longer Available
Location

12555 Allport Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Del Rio

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS HOME JUST LOWERED TO $1650.00 CALL FOR A SHOWING! - Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick pool home! Lovely family room with a fireplace. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and a sitting room. This home has a split plan with large bedrooms and a private fenced in back lawn with a beautiful view of the pool. Lots of room for the family and has plenty of storage space.

The washer and dryer are included but are at the sole expense of the tenant. Call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107 for an immediate viewing!

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $95

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.

(RLNE5240641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

