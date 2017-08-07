All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 31 2020

12537 TROPIC DR

12537 Tropic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12537 Tropic Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious home with new carpet, fresh interior paint, professionally cleaned so you can move right in. This great home has living/dining room combo, large family room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar. PLENTY of cabinets & counter space, plus a pantry & NEW refrigerator. All bedrooms are upstairs. HUGE Master bedroom has additional room that can be used for private office or nursery. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, his & her vanities & closets. Oversized 2 car garage & large laundry room. This community is highly sought after due to its location to EVERYTHING, Schools, Mayport, Beaches, St. Johns Town Center, Downtown, and the airport! Community pool and clubhouse within walking distance. Can be rented with or without yard maintenance. NO smokers or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12537 TROPIC DR have any available units?
12537 TROPIC DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12537 TROPIC DR have?
Some of 12537 TROPIC DR's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12537 TROPIC DR currently offering any rent specials?
12537 TROPIC DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12537 TROPIC DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12537 TROPIC DR is pet friendly.
Does 12537 TROPIC DR offer parking?
Yes, 12537 TROPIC DR offers parking.
Does 12537 TROPIC DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12537 TROPIC DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12537 TROPIC DR have a pool?
Yes, 12537 TROPIC DR has a pool.
Does 12537 TROPIC DR have accessible units?
No, 12537 TROPIC DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12537 TROPIC DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12537 TROPIC DR does not have units with dishwashers.

