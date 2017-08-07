12537 TROPIC DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious home with new carpet, fresh interior paint, professionally cleaned so you can move right in. This great home has living/dining room combo, large family room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar. PLENTY of cabinets & counter space, plus a pantry & NEW refrigerator. All bedrooms are upstairs. HUGE Master bedroom has additional room that can be used for private office or nursery. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, his & her vanities & closets. Oversized 2 car garage & large laundry room. This community is highly sought after due to its location to EVERYTHING, Schools, Mayport, Beaches, St. Johns Town Center, Downtown, and the airport! Community pool and clubhouse within walking distance. Can be rented with or without yard maintenance. NO smokers or pets.