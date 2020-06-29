All apartments in Jacksonville
12532 ITANI WAY
12532 ITANI WAY

12532 Itani Way · No Longer Available
Location

12532 Itani Way, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Pumpkin Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ice maker
This 4/2 Open floorplan w/ Tile throughout has so much to offer.... From a Gourmet kitchen, Owner suite w/ Garden Tub & Sept shower w/ Walk-in closet, fully Fenced Back Yard and soooo much more... Pictures don't do this home justice, make a showing today before its gone. Cedarbrook is located in desirable northeast Jacksonville, convenient to I-295 and I-95, the River City Marketplace, downtown and the Jacksonville International Airport. A rated school, New Berlin Elementary School, William F. Sheffield Park and Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve are all nearby the Cedarbrook community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12532 ITANI WAY have any available units?
12532 ITANI WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12532 ITANI WAY have?
Some of 12532 ITANI WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12532 ITANI WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12532 ITANI WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12532 ITANI WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12532 ITANI WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12532 ITANI WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12532 ITANI WAY offers parking.
Does 12532 ITANI WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12532 ITANI WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12532 ITANI WAY have a pool?
No, 12532 ITANI WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12532 ITANI WAY have accessible units?
No, 12532 ITANI WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12532 ITANI WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12532 ITANI WAY has units with dishwashers.
