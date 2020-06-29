12532 ITANI WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This 4/2 Open floorplan w/ Tile throughout has so much to offer.... From a Gourmet kitchen, Owner suite w/ Garden Tub & Sept shower w/ Walk-in closet, fully Fenced Back Yard and soooo much more... Pictures don't do this home justice, make a showing today before its gone. Cedarbrook is located in desirable northeast Jacksonville, convenient to I-295 and I-95, the River City Marketplace, downtown and the Jacksonville International Airport. A rated school, New Berlin Elementary School, William F. Sheffield Park and Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve are all nearby the Cedarbrook community