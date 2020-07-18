12477 RICHFIELD BLVD

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool bathtub carpet

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 2 story POOL home for rent in Shirley Oaks! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with bonus room features over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. This home features tile flooring throughout and carpets in the bedrooms. Living room/dining room combination. Kitchen has breakfast nook. Nice size master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Beautiful screened-in pool. This home sits on a huge corner lot. Washer/dryer connections. **Lawncare and pool service can be included at the rental rate of $2,100/mo**Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.