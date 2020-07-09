12477 Macaw Drive,

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE NEAR JULINGTON CREEK - Beautiful all brick quality home w/large, fenced, private backyard located close to Julington Creek in Mandarin. Huge formal dining room w/ wood laminate flooring leading to gathering area w/wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen w/newer appliances, 24-inch custom tile, Silestone counters, and custom glass backsplash. Entertain in your family room with a Florida room featuring views of the outdoors. Three spacious bedrooms w/two completely remodeled bathrooms. The master bathroom has glass enclosed shower & contemporary rain shower brushed feature with LED/rainfall showerhead.



