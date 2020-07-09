All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

12477 Macaw Drive,

12477 Macaw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12477 Macaw Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE NEAR JULINGTON CREEK - Beautiful all brick quality home w/large, fenced, private backyard located close to Julington Creek in Mandarin. Huge formal dining room w/ wood laminate flooring leading to gathering area w/wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen w/newer appliances, 24-inch custom tile, Silestone counters, and custom glass backsplash. Entertain in your family room with a Florida room featuring views of the outdoors. Three spacious bedrooms w/two completely remodeled bathrooms. The master bathroom has glass enclosed shower & contemporary rain shower brushed feature with LED/rainfall showerhead.

(RLNE2792452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12477 Macaw Drive, have any available units?
12477 Macaw Drive, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12477 Macaw Drive, have?
Some of 12477 Macaw Drive,'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12477 Macaw Drive, currently offering any rent specials?
12477 Macaw Drive, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12477 Macaw Drive, pet-friendly?
Yes, 12477 Macaw Drive, is pet friendly.
Does 12477 Macaw Drive, offer parking?
No, 12477 Macaw Drive, does not offer parking.
Does 12477 Macaw Drive, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12477 Macaw Drive, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12477 Macaw Drive, have a pool?
No, 12477 Macaw Drive, does not have a pool.
Does 12477 Macaw Drive, have accessible units?
No, 12477 Macaw Drive, does not have accessible units.
Does 12477 Macaw Drive, have units with dishwashers?
No, 12477 Macaw Drive, does not have units with dishwashers.
