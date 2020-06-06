All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

12423 Forest Lake Circle East

12423 Forest Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

12423 Forest Lake Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available after March 15th.
$1600 a month
$1600 security deposit
$300 pet fee

We are looking to rent it SEMI FURNISHED. Couch, TV, TV stand and bookcase, downstairs.
Queen bed and mattress, upstairs.

Located in Forest Creek in KERNAN FOREST.
9/10 schools
Gated community
Access to Kernan Forest Pool and splash park

It is a 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condo, townhouse style. One car garage.
BRAND NEW gorgeous Samsung appliances in kitchen.
Brand new Samsung washer and Maytag dryer.
Kitchen, dining room and half bath located on first floor.
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs.

Brand new laminate wood flooring downstairs.
Brand new carpet upstairs.

(RLNE5621482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12423 Forest Lake Circle East have any available units?
12423 Forest Lake Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12423 Forest Lake Circle East have?
Some of 12423 Forest Lake Circle East's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12423 Forest Lake Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
12423 Forest Lake Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12423 Forest Lake Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12423 Forest Lake Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 12423 Forest Lake Circle East offer parking?
Yes, 12423 Forest Lake Circle East offers parking.
Does 12423 Forest Lake Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12423 Forest Lake Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12423 Forest Lake Circle East have a pool?
Yes, 12423 Forest Lake Circle East has a pool.
Does 12423 Forest Lake Circle East have accessible units?
No, 12423 Forest Lake Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 12423 Forest Lake Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12423 Forest Lake Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
