12423 Forest Lake Circle East

Available after March 15th.

$1600 a month

$1600 security deposit

$300 pet fee



We are looking to rent it SEMI FURNISHED. Couch, TV, TV stand and bookcase, downstairs.

Queen bed and mattress, upstairs.



Located in Forest Creek in KERNAN FOREST.

9/10 schools

Gated community

Access to Kernan Forest Pool and splash park



It is a 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condo, townhouse style. One car garage.

BRAND NEW gorgeous Samsung appliances in kitchen.

Brand new Samsung washer and Maytag dryer.

Kitchen, dining room and half bath located on first floor.

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs.



Brand new laminate wood flooring downstairs.

Brand new carpet upstairs.



