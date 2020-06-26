12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New on market! 3/2 home in desirable Intracoastal area - This updated and well-maintained 3/2 home boasts an open 1622 SF of space. Eat-in area in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile and wood floors in main home. Owner's bedroom has new carpet and a generous en suite bathroom with fully tiled walk-in shower. A split bedroom plan finds two more bedrooms and an updated hall bath on the other side of the home. Formal dining room off entry and kitchen. Fireplace in family room and a screened lanai overlooks a fully fenced backyard. Home is equipped with water softener system, as well. Ready now!



(RLNE4959246)