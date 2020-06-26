All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR

12408 Casheros Cove Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

12408 Casheros Cove Dr S, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New on market! 3/2 home in desirable Intracoastal area - This updated and well-maintained 3/2 home boasts an open 1622 SF of space. Eat-in area in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile and wood floors in main home. Owner's bedroom has new carpet and a generous en suite bathroom with fully tiled walk-in shower. A split bedroom plan finds two more bedrooms and an updated hall bath on the other side of the home. Formal dining room off entry and kitchen. Fireplace in family room and a screened lanai overlooks a fully fenced backyard. Home is equipped with water softener system, as well. Ready now!

(RLNE4959246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR have any available units?
12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR have?
Some of 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR is pet friendly.
Does 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR offer parking?
No, 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR does not offer parking.
Does 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR have a pool?
No, 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR does not have a pool.
Does 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR have accessible units?
No, 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12408 S CASHEROS COVE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
