Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with attached garage in Forest Creek off Kernan Blvd. Open floor plan with lots of windows keep this condo bright. Living space is on the second floor and has stairs down to a large storage closet and an attached garage. Laminate flooring throughout main area and bedrooms, tile in kitchen and baths. Well maintained. Beautiful gated community with access to pool, splash park, playground and basketball courts.