12388 EAGLES CLAW LN
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

12388 EAGLES CLAW LN

12388 Eagles Claw Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12388 Eagles Claw Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Upgraded Eagles Creek home with 3 bedrooms / 2 bath on the water with large 3 season room and hot tub. Granite in the kitchen and beautiful bathrooms with a 2 car garage and a large lot in a cul-de-sac with 1468 square feet gas fireplace rest electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN have any available units?
12388 EAGLES CLAW LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN have?
Some of 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN currently offering any rent specials?
12388 EAGLES CLAW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN pet-friendly?
No, 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN offer parking?
Yes, 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN offers parking.
Does 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN have a pool?
No, 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN does not have a pool.
Does 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN have accessible units?
No, 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12388 EAGLES CLAW LN does not have units with dishwashers.

