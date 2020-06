Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Nice 3/2 home completely tiled throughout and laminate flooring in the bedrooms. Nice large formal living and dining room combo off the kitchen. Kitchen has stainless appliances and eat in kitchen area and nice family room with wood burning fireplace. Large walk in closet in master bedroom and nice sized bedrooms on the great corner lot home. Indoor washer and dryer hook ups and large 2 car garage. Close to naval base, schools and shopping.