123 Odell Street
123 Odell Street

123 Odell Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 Odell Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully updated 2 bedroom home in Arlington is the perfect place for you and your family to call home. The large yard and open floor plan will make coming home each day an absolute delight.

Features:
- Central HVAC
- Updated Kitchen
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Odell Street have any available units?
123 Odell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Odell Street have?
Some of 123 Odell Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Odell Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Odell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Odell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Odell Street is pet friendly.
Does 123 Odell Street offer parking?
No, 123 Odell Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 Odell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Odell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Odell Street have a pool?
No, 123 Odell Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Odell Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Odell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Odell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Odell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

