12295 Cardinal Creek Dr

Fall in love with this fantastic Duval County home! Perfectly nestled in a friendly cul-de-sac with a short 20-minute drive to Downtown Jacksonville and shopping at River City Plaza, enjoy being near it all. A welcoming, open-layout is perfect for entertaining and is beautifully lit by natural light throughout. A large kitchen features generous counter and cabinet space, a built-in wine rack, tiled backsplash, and pantry allowing you to create your favorite meals with ease. Retreat to the luxurious master bedroom, with enough room for a sitting area and an expansive walk-in closet. The master bath meets your every need with a garden tub, walk-in shower and a double vanity for easier morning routines. A covered patio and a beautifully landscaped yard bordering a nature preserve provide the perfect venue for hosting your next memorable summer barbecue. Don't miss out on this fabulous rental opportunity! Schedule a tour today!