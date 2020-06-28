All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12295 Cardinal Creek Dr
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:52 PM

12295 Cardinal Creek Dr

12295 Cardinal Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12295 Cardinal Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love with this fantastic Duval County home! Perfectly nestled in a friendly cul-de-sac with a short 20-minute drive to Downtown Jacksonville and shopping at River City Plaza, enjoy being near it all. A welcoming, open-layout is perfect for entertaining and is beautifully lit by natural light throughout. A large kitchen features generous counter and cabinet space, a built-in wine rack, tiled backsplash, and pantry allowing you to create your favorite meals with ease. Retreat to the luxurious master bedroom, with enough room for a sitting area and an expansive walk-in closet. The master bath meets your every need with a garden tub, walk-in shower and a double vanity for easier morning routines. A covered patio and a beautifully landscaped yard bordering a nature preserve provide the perfect venue for hosting your next memorable summer barbecue. Don't miss out on this fabulous rental opportunity! Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr have any available units?
12295 Cardinal Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr have?
Some of 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12295 Cardinal Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12295 Cardinal Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia