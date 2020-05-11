12282 Winterset Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CULDESAC BEAUTY - This spacious 3/2 home has an incredible screened in porch with a huge backyard for entertaining right off the open living room. It has a separate dining room and office as well! There are hardwood floors and tile throughout the home. The master bedroom has a large en suite with a walk-in closet. It has just been completely repainted and lawn care is included! This home will not last long!



(RLNE4978582)