Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12282 Winterset Ct
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

12282 Winterset Ct

12282 Winterset Court · No Longer Available
Location

12282 Winterset Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CULDESAC BEAUTY - This spacious 3/2 home has an incredible screened in porch with a huge backyard for entertaining right off the open living room. It has a separate dining room and office as well! There are hardwood floors and tile throughout the home. The master bedroom has a large en suite with a walk-in closet. It has just been completely repainted and lawn care is included! This home will not last long!

(RLNE4978582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12282 Winterset Ct have any available units?
12282 Winterset Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12282 Winterset Ct have?
Some of 12282 Winterset Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12282 Winterset Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12282 Winterset Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12282 Winterset Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12282 Winterset Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12282 Winterset Ct offer parking?
No, 12282 Winterset Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12282 Winterset Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12282 Winterset Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12282 Winterset Ct have a pool?
No, 12282 Winterset Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12282 Winterset Ct have accessible units?
No, 12282 Winterset Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12282 Winterset Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12282 Winterset Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
