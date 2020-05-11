12282 Winterset Ct

12282 Winterset Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225 East Arlington
CULDESAC BEAUTY - This spacious 3/2 home has an incredible screened in porch with a huge backyard for entertaining right off the open living room. It has a separate dining room and office as well! There are hardwood floors and tile throughout the home. The master bedroom has a large en suite with a walk-in closet. It has just been completely repainted and lawn care is included! This home will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
