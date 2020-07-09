All apartments in Jacksonville
1228 BELMONT TER

1228 Belmont Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Belmont Ter, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Exquisite home in the sought after San Marco square neighborhood. Larger space with high ceilings and open floor plan, that is great for entertaining. Ample natural light flows throughout the home from the numerous windows with views of downtown, perched on the top floor. Warm touches, including hardwood floors, working fireplace, sunroom and butlers pantry with breakfast nook.Step out to enjoy backyard oasis or take a short walk to great retail stores, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, parks and walking paths by St. Johns river. Find yourself with easy access to the JAX Airport, Downtown/Brooklyn/Riverside and the Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 BELMONT TER have any available units?
1228 BELMONT TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 BELMONT TER have?
Some of 1228 BELMONT TER's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 BELMONT TER currently offering any rent specials?
1228 BELMONT TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 BELMONT TER pet-friendly?
No, 1228 BELMONT TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1228 BELMONT TER offer parking?
No, 1228 BELMONT TER does not offer parking.
Does 1228 BELMONT TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 BELMONT TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 BELMONT TER have a pool?
No, 1228 BELMONT TER does not have a pool.
Does 1228 BELMONT TER have accessible units?
No, 1228 BELMONT TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 BELMONT TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 BELMONT TER has units with dishwashers.

