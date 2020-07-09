1228 BELMONT TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

Exquisite home in the sought after San Marco square neighborhood. Larger space with high ceilings and open floor plan, that is great for entertaining. Ample natural light flows throughout the home from the numerous windows with views of downtown, perched on the top floor. Warm touches, including hardwood floors, working fireplace, sunroom and butlers pantry with breakfast nook.Step out to enjoy backyard oasis or take a short walk to great retail stores, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, parks and walking paths by St. Johns river. Find yourself with easy access to the JAX Airport, Downtown/Brooklyn/Riverside and the Beaches.