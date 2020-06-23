All apartments in Jacksonville
1227 DAWN CREEK CT
1227 DAWN CREEK CT

1227 Dawn Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Dawn Creek Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy three bedroom two bath boasting 1881 square feet in Daybreak Woods. This home has new paint throughout the interior!The wood laminate floors really stand out in this home with carpet in the bedrooms.This home has a separate dining room and a family room.Open floor plan with island in the kitchen perfect for a breakfast bar. The family room has a media nook or children's work station. The owner's suite is huge and can easily fit king size furniture with room to spare.Owner's bath has large walk in, garden tub, and stand up shower.Located on a quiet court with a fenced in back yard. No smoking and pets upon approval with non-refundable fee. ($250) Easy commute to Downtown, NS Mayport & Kings Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have any available units?
1227 DAWN CREEK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have?
Some of 1227 DAWN CREEK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 DAWN CREEK CT currently offering any rent specials?
1227 DAWN CREEK CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 DAWN CREEK CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT is pet friendly.
Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT offer parking?
No, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT does not offer parking.
Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have a pool?
No, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT does not have a pool.
Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have accessible units?
No, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT has units with dishwashers.
