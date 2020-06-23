1227 DAWN CREEK CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy three bedroom two bath boasting 1881 square feet in Daybreak Woods. This home has new paint throughout the interior!The wood laminate floors really stand out in this home with carpet in the bedrooms.This home has a separate dining room and a family room.Open floor plan with island in the kitchen perfect for a breakfast bar. The family room has a media nook or children's work station. The owner's suite is huge and can easily fit king size furniture with room to spare.Owner's bath has large walk in, garden tub, and stand up shower.Located on a quiet court with a fenced in back yard. No smoking and pets upon approval with non-refundable fee. ($250) Easy commute to Downtown, NS Mayport & Kings Bay.