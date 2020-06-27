All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 18 2019

1224 Le Brun Drive

Location

1224 Le Brun Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville is ready to welcome you home! GET $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with a lease starting on or before 10/15/2019 or $200 off with a lease starting on or before 10/25/2019! Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available! Features include: Granite Countertops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Kitchen Cabinet Space, Spacious Floor Plan, Sunroom and a 2 Car Parking Garage. Smart Features include: Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, Smart Thermostat and Keyless Locks, which saves you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Properties are pet-friendly and long term leases are available. We offer self-showings: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Le Brun Drive have any available units?
1224 Le Brun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Le Brun Drive have?
Some of 1224 Le Brun Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Le Brun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Le Brun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Le Brun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Le Brun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Le Brun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Le Brun Drive offers parking.
Does 1224 Le Brun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Le Brun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Le Brun Drive have a pool?
No, 1224 Le Brun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Le Brun Drive have accessible units?
No, 1224 Le Brun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Le Brun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Le Brun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
