1224 Le Brun Drive

This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville is ready to welcome you home! GET $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with a lease starting on or before 10/15/2019 or $200 off with a lease starting on or before 10/25/2019! Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available! Features include: Granite Countertops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Kitchen Cabinet Space, Spacious Floor Plan, Sunroom and a 2 Car Parking Garage. Smart Features include: Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, Smart Thermostat and Keyless Locks, which saves you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Properties are pet-friendly and long term leases are available. We offer self-showings: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.