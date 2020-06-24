All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12235 Caney Marsh Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12235 Caney Marsh Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12235 Caney Marsh Ct

12235 Caney Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12235 Caney Oaks Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fabulous end unit townhome is ready for the next adventurer to grace its space! Located in a beautiful community with great amenities, and just five minutes from shopping at River City, numerous restaurants, and Jacksonville Airport. A beautiful open floor plan lets you stay connected with the people and things you love most as you enjoy the finer things in life. Create your favorite meals in the gorgeous gourmet kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets for storage. Catch up on your favorite show in the bright and spacious living area while soaking in the natural light coming in from the large windows and sliding door. Retreat to the master bedroom, which boasts luxurious tray ceilings and a private bath where you can enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a long day. This amazing home won’t last long, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12235 Caney Marsh Ct have any available units?
12235 Caney Marsh Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12235 Caney Marsh Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12235 Caney Marsh Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235 Caney Marsh Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12235 Caney Marsh Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12235 Caney Marsh Ct offer parking?
No, 12235 Caney Marsh Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12235 Caney Marsh Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12235 Caney Marsh Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235 Caney Marsh Ct have a pool?
No, 12235 Caney Marsh Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12235 Caney Marsh Ct have accessible units?
No, 12235 Caney Marsh Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12235 Caney Marsh Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12235 Caney Marsh Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12235 Caney Marsh Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12235 Caney Marsh Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia