12235 Caney Marsh Ct

This fabulous end unit townhome is ready for the next adventurer to grace its space! Located in a beautiful community with great amenities, and just five minutes from shopping at River City, numerous restaurants, and Jacksonville Airport. A beautiful open floor plan lets you stay connected with the people and things you love most as you enjoy the finer things in life. Create your favorite meals in the gorgeous gourmet kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets for storage. Catch up on your favorite show in the bright and spacious living area while soaking in the natural light coming in from the large windows and sliding door. Retreat to the master bedroom, which boasts luxurious tray ceilings and a private bath where you can enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a long day. This amazing home won’t last long, schedule your showing today!