Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12230 Caney Marsh Ct
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

12230 Caney Marsh Ct

12230 Caney Marsh Court · No Longer Available
Location

12230 Caney Marsh Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
3BR 2.5BA Rental in Caney Branch Plantation, 2 Car Garage, Open Concept Living, Minutes from I295, I95, JIA, River City Marketplace - This is a meticulously maintained home in Caney Branch Plantation. It is a 2-story end Unit on a cul de sac with a front entry 2-car garage. A spacious Open Concept Living - 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath - located in the north side of Jacksonville. Caney Branch Plantation is certainly one of the most popular spots on the Northside to discover your next destination. Tucked away in a well planned community offering amenities that include a pool. picnic area and playground. Yet, you have quick access to all major traffic arteries - I295 and I95, Main Street - also minutes away from the River City Marketplace, JIA, (serving all you shopping and restaurant wants and desires). You will find, this and more in Caney Branch Plantation.

The home is immaculate and is in excellent condition! The lower level is open and allows for lots of natural light. Ceiling fans in every room.The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, stainless appliances including a side by side refrigerator. The space is expertly designed for ease of comfort and efficiency. A breakfast bar that seats 3-4 and a separate casual dining area (all tile) leading to the outdoor patio area. This is a private location with a wooded view in the rear of the property. Located in the lower level is your half bath.

Located on the upper level are the two guest rooms, shared bath and utility room equipped with a full size washer and dryer. One of the guest room's closet has custom built ins. Additional storage in the hallway.The large master suite features large walk in closet - with custom built ins, double step tray ceiling with recessed lighting. The master ensuite has dual vanities, a garden tub, linen closet, separate water closet and walk in shower.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4803707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12230 Caney Marsh Ct have any available units?
12230 Caney Marsh Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12230 Caney Marsh Ct have?
Some of 12230 Caney Marsh Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12230 Caney Marsh Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12230 Caney Marsh Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12230 Caney Marsh Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12230 Caney Marsh Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12230 Caney Marsh Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12230 Caney Marsh Ct offers parking.
Does 12230 Caney Marsh Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12230 Caney Marsh Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12230 Caney Marsh Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12230 Caney Marsh Ct has a pool.
Does 12230 Caney Marsh Ct have accessible units?
No, 12230 Caney Marsh Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12230 Caney Marsh Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12230 Caney Marsh Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
