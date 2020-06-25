12230 Caney Marsh Ct

Amenities

3BR 2.5BA Rental in Caney Branch Plantation, 2 Car Garage, Open Concept Living, Minutes from I295, I95, JIA, River City Marketplace - This is a meticulously maintained home in Caney Branch Plantation. It is a 2-story end Unit on a cul de sac with a front entry 2-car garage. A spacious Open Concept Living - 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath - located in the north side of Jacksonville. Caney Branch Plantation is certainly one of the most popular spots on the Northside to discover your next destination. Tucked away in a well planned community offering amenities that include a pool. picnic area and playground. Yet, you have quick access to all major traffic arteries - I295 and I95, Main Street - also minutes away from the River City Marketplace, JIA, (serving all you shopping and restaurant wants and desires). You will find, this and more in Caney Branch Plantation.



The home is immaculate and is in excellent condition! The lower level is open and allows for lots of natural light. Ceiling fans in every room.The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, stainless appliances including a side by side refrigerator. The space is expertly designed for ease of comfort and efficiency. A breakfast bar that seats 3-4 and a separate casual dining area (all tile) leading to the outdoor patio area. This is a private location with a wooded view in the rear of the property. Located in the lower level is your half bath.



Located on the upper level are the two guest rooms, shared bath and utility room equipped with a full size washer and dryer. One of the guest room's closet has custom built ins. Additional storage in the hallway.The large master suite features large walk in closet - with custom built ins, double step tray ceiling with recessed lighting. The master ensuite has dual vanities, a garden tub, linen closet, separate water closet and walk in shower.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



