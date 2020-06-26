Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

12180 Basalt Dr N Available 06/01/19 Home for Rent in Kernan Lakes! - **AVAILABLE JUNE 1st, 2019**



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Jacksonville's Intracoastal area! This home features almost 1,900 sq. ft. of living space. The kitchen is nicely appointed with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Spacious living room with wood flooring throughout and corner fireplace. Oversized master bedroom with bay window. This home has a gorgeous lake view. W/D connections. Lawncare is included in the rental.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4910834)