Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

12180 Basalt Dr N

12180 Basalt Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

12180 Basalt Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
12180 Basalt Dr N Available 06/01/19 Home for Rent in Kernan Lakes! - **AVAILABLE JUNE 1st, 2019**

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Jacksonville's Intracoastal area! This home features almost 1,900 sq. ft. of living space. The kitchen is nicely appointed with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Spacious living room with wood flooring throughout and corner fireplace. Oversized master bedroom with bay window. This home has a gorgeous lake view. W/D connections. Lawncare is included in the rental.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4910834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12180 Basalt Dr N have any available units?
12180 Basalt Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12180 Basalt Dr N have?
Some of 12180 Basalt Dr N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12180 Basalt Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
12180 Basalt Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12180 Basalt Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12180 Basalt Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 12180 Basalt Dr N offer parking?
No, 12180 Basalt Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 12180 Basalt Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12180 Basalt Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12180 Basalt Dr N have a pool?
No, 12180 Basalt Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 12180 Basalt Dr N have accessible units?
No, 12180 Basalt Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 12180 Basalt Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12180 Basalt Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
