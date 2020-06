Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3/2 Arlington home for rent $1200.00 - This adorable two story home features three bedrooms two and one half baths. Formal Dining room, family room with corner fireplace, spacious master suite with his and her closets, central air and a fully equipped kitchen. A huge yard with lots of room for play and entertaining. Separate laundry room and a single car garage.



(RLNE5051397)