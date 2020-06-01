1212 SPRING CREEK CT

1212 Spring Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Oceanway
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious home features open floor plan with large living/dining room, large great room off eat in kitchen. Large master suite. Patio in Private fenced rear yard. Interior laundry room. wood laminate floors in main living areas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
