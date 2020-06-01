All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1212 SPRING CREEK CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1212 SPRING CREEK CT
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

1212 SPRING CREEK CT

1212 Spring Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1212 Spring Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious home features open floor plan with large living/dining room, large great room off eat in kitchen. Large master suite. Patio in Private fenced rear yard. Interior laundry room. wood laminate floors in main living areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 SPRING CREEK CT have any available units?
1212 SPRING CREEK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 SPRING CREEK CT have?
Some of 1212 SPRING CREEK CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 SPRING CREEK CT currently offering any rent specials?
1212 SPRING CREEK CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 SPRING CREEK CT pet-friendly?
No, 1212 SPRING CREEK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1212 SPRING CREEK CT offer parking?
Yes, 1212 SPRING CREEK CT does offer parking.
Does 1212 SPRING CREEK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 SPRING CREEK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 SPRING CREEK CT have a pool?
No, 1212 SPRING CREEK CT does not have a pool.
Does 1212 SPRING CREEK CT have accessible units?
No, 1212 SPRING CREEK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 SPRING CREEK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 SPRING CREEK CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia