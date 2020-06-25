12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN READY !!! This open floor plan features 9 ft. ceilings and has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful kitchen includes white cabinets and granite countertops along with stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, vented microwave, gas range and dishwasher and undermount sink. Large master bedroom has extra large closet with en suite bathroom that has a separate shower. Guest bath has quartz top. Enjoy quiet evenings on the covered patio overlooking the peaceful backyard. Property is located just north of Racetrack Road On US1(Philips Highway)