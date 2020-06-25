All apartments in Jacksonville
12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM

12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR

12089 Williamstown Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12089 Williamstown Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY !!! This open floor plan features 9 ft. ceilings and has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful kitchen includes white cabinets and granite countertops along with stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, vented microwave, gas range and dishwasher and undermount sink. Large master bedroom has extra large closet with en suite bathroom that has a separate shower. Guest bath has quartz top. Enjoy quiet evenings on the covered patio overlooking the peaceful backyard. Property is located just north of Racetrack Road On US1(Philips Highway)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR have any available units?
12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR have?
Some of 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR currently offering any rent specials?
12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR pet-friendly?
No, 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR offer parking?
Yes, 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR offers parking.
Does 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR have a pool?
No, 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR does not have a pool.
Does 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR have accessible units?
No, 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12089 WILLIAMSTOWN DR has units with dishwashers.
