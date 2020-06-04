All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:25 AM

12075 Candlewyck Ln.

12075 Candlewyck Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12075 Candlewyck Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a storage room in the garage. Plenty of living room and dining area, including a fireplace. Ideal for roommates as each bedroom has its own private full bathroom. Location, location, location In a great neighborhood of Jacksonville, near plenty of stores, close to Mayport Naval Base and the beaches. Call today to schedule your tour, or submit an inquiry and our team will reach out to you to schedule via email!
single family home located close to the beaches

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12075 Candlewyck Ln. have any available units?
12075 Candlewyck Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12075 Candlewyck Ln. have?
Some of 12075 Candlewyck Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12075 Candlewyck Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
12075 Candlewyck Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12075 Candlewyck Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12075 Candlewyck Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 12075 Candlewyck Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 12075 Candlewyck Ln. offers parking.
Does 12075 Candlewyck Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12075 Candlewyck Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12075 Candlewyck Ln. have a pool?
No, 12075 Candlewyck Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 12075 Candlewyck Ln. have accessible units?
No, 12075 Candlewyck Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 12075 Candlewyck Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12075 Candlewyck Ln. has units with dishwashers.
