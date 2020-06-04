12075 Candlewyck Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a storage room in the garage. Plenty of living room and dining area, including a fireplace. Ideal for roommates as each bedroom has its own private full bathroom. Location, location, location In a great neighborhood of Jacksonville, near plenty of stores, close to Mayport Naval Base and the beaches. Call today to schedule your tour, or submit an inquiry and our team will reach out to you to schedule via email!

single family home located close to the beaches