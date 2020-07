Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Come and get your keys! In addition to three bedrooms downstairs, there is a large loft upstairs with full bath and walk-in closet. A tiled foyer flows into the great room and formal dining room with upgraded wood flooring. Enjoy 42'' cabinets and Corian counters in the kitchen plus spacious informal dining. The laundry room connects to a mechanical room with walk-in storage closet. Relax on the screened porch overlooking the back yard. Rent includes lawn & shrub maintenance. Tenant must provide watering of lawn. Processing fee of $100 is due at lease signing. Arbor Glade HOA restrictions apply to tenant. Application fee $60 per person anyone 18 and older. Application instructions provided by showing agent. No commercial trucks can be parked in driveway per HOA.