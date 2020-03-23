All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

1204 Morvenwood Rd

1204 Morvenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Morvenwood Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous house in spectacular location! Perfectly manicured block close to Duck Pond & short walk to San Marco Square. Large LR w raised DR, vintage fireplace (decorative use only) & beautiful hardwood floors. Owner's suite with marble bath, bedroom & sitting room/den/spare BR. Sunroom w wall of glass looks out on lawn with pool & deck. 2 BR & full bath U/S. Huge lot, parking for multiple cars + air conditioned workshop. Pool service inc, washer & dryer AS IS *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Morvenwood Rd have any available units?
1204 Morvenwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Morvenwood Rd have?
Some of 1204 Morvenwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Morvenwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Morvenwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Morvenwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Morvenwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1204 Morvenwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Morvenwood Rd offers parking.
Does 1204 Morvenwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Morvenwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Morvenwood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1204 Morvenwood Rd has a pool.
Does 1204 Morvenwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1204 Morvenwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Morvenwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Morvenwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
