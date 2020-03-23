1204 Morvenwood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous house in spectacular location! Perfectly manicured block close to Duck Pond & short walk to San Marco Square. Large LR w raised DR, vintage fireplace (decorative use only) & beautiful hardwood floors. Owner's suite with marble bath, bedroom & sitting room/den/spare BR. Sunroom w wall of glass looks out on lawn with pool & deck. 2 BR & full bath U/S. Huge lot, parking for multiple cars + air conditioned workshop. Pool service inc, washer & dryer AS IS *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.