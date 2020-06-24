All apartments in Jacksonville
120 W 11th St
120 W 11th St

120 11th St W · No Longer Available
Location

120 11th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 in Historic Springfield - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is the entire 2nd Floor of a gorgeous Victorian Style home right the Springfield Historic District; a vibrant and growing community, that is projected to be the next Riverside/Avondale. Enjoy the convenience of being within walking distance of amazing local restaurants, 2 breweries, plus a quick bicycle ride to downtown.

Features:
- Shared Front Porch
- Glass-top Range
- Original Hardwood
- Breakfast Bar
- Built in Closet
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4610697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 W 11th St have any available units?
120 W 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 W 11th St have?
Some of 120 W 11th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 W 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
120 W 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 W 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 W 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 120 W 11th St offer parking?
No, 120 W 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 120 W 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 W 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 W 11th St have a pool?
No, 120 W 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 120 W 11th St have accessible units?
No, 120 W 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 W 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 W 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
