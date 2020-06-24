120 W 11th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 in Historic Springfield - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is the entire 2nd Floor of a gorgeous Victorian Style home right the Springfield Historic District; a vibrant and growing community, that is projected to be the next Riverside/Avondale. Enjoy the convenience of being within walking distance of amazing local restaurants, 2 breweries, plus a quick bicycle ride to downtown.



Features:

- Shared Front Porch

- Glass-top Range

- Original Hardwood

- Breakfast Bar

- Built in Closet

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE4610697)