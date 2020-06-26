Amenities

11988 Iron Creek Road Available 07/15/19 6BR 5BA Single Family Home Rental in Parker Place, 3 Car Garage, Screened in Lanai, Open Concept Living, Large Yard, Close to JAX International Airport, Downtown, River City Town Center, Trout River, I-95 and I-295 - This is a rare 6BR 5BA Two story single family home with a 3 car garage and large outdoor space in the sought out location of Parker Place. This is conveniently located to I-95, I-295, JAX International Airport, River City Town Center and Downtown. This home is accented with custom archways throughout the home and has abundant interior natural light.



Walk into grand entry with vaulted foyer. The bonus area upstairs is open to the lower entry. This would be a great place for an office, playroom or just a space to relax and enjoy the sunshine. There's a formal living - dining area. The dream kitchen is open with beautiful bright wood cabinets white appliance and has a center island with a sink. This open concept area is great place to center your activities and entertain. Includes a large pantry!



Master bedroom is large enough for all your furniture and accent pieces. The master en suite has a soaker tub and shower area. The five remaining bedrooms have large closets and all the bathrooms are conveniently located throughout the home.



Enjoy the backyard while relaxing in the screened in lanai. Pets may be accepted on a case to case basis.



Showings must be scheduled 48 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Applies



HOA Registration & Fees may apply - Ask Agent



Pets Welcome - Breed Restrictions - Pet Fees and Additional Pet Rent Apply - Ask Agent



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



