Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

11988 Iron Creek Road

11988 Iron Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

11988 Iron Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11988 Iron Creek Road Available 07/15/19 6BR 5BA Single Family Home Rental in Parker Place, 3 Car Garage, Screened in Lanai, Open Concept Living, Large Yard, Close to JAX International Airport, Downtown, River City Town Center, Trout River, I-95 and I-295 - This is a rare 6BR 5BA Two story single family home with a 3 car garage and large outdoor space in the sought out location of Parker Place. This is conveniently located to I-95, I-295, JAX International Airport, River City Town Center and Downtown. This home is accented with custom archways throughout the home and has abundant interior natural light.

Walk into grand entry with vaulted foyer. The bonus area upstairs is open to the lower entry. This would be a great place for an office, playroom or just a space to relax and enjoy the sunshine. There's a formal living - dining area. The dream kitchen is open with beautiful bright wood cabinets white appliance and has a center island with a sink. This open concept area is great place to center your activities and entertain. Includes a large pantry!

Master bedroom is large enough for all your furniture and accent pieces. The master en suite has a soaker tub and shower area. The five remaining bedrooms have large closets and all the bathrooms are conveniently located throughout the home.

Enjoy the backyard while relaxing in the screened in lanai. Pets may be accepted on a case to case basis.

Showings must be scheduled 48 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Applies

HOA Registration & Fees may apply - Ask Agent

Pets Welcome - Breed Restrictions - Pet Fees and Additional Pet Rent Apply - Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE3543733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11988 Iron Creek Road have any available units?
11988 Iron Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11988 Iron Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
11988 Iron Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11988 Iron Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11988 Iron Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 11988 Iron Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 11988 Iron Creek Road offers parking.
Does 11988 Iron Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11988 Iron Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11988 Iron Creek Road have a pool?
No, 11988 Iron Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 11988 Iron Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 11988 Iron Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11988 Iron Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11988 Iron Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11988 Iron Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11988 Iron Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
