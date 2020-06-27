All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR

11967 Wynnfield Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11967 Wynnfield Lakes Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
Yard maintenance and washer/Dryer included with rent. Beautiful home in beautiful Wynnfield Lakes community. Walk through the front door of this two story home and be greeted by an extended living dining area that leads into the open kitchen and family room. Highlights of the kitchen are stainless appliances, granite counters, tile back splash, and an over-sized island that overlooks the family room and accommodate bar seating. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms and the two full bathrooms. Other features include extra room at garage door entrance with built in storage cabinets and counter, half bath on first floor, screened patio overlooking fenced yard with preserve view, keyless entry (digital keypad lock). Community pool and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have any available units?
11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have?
Some of 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR offers parking.
Does 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR has a pool.
Does 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have accessible units?
No, 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR has units with dishwashers.
