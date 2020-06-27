11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR

Amenities

Yard maintenance and washer/Dryer included with rent. Beautiful home in beautiful Wynnfield Lakes community. Walk through the front door of this two story home and be greeted by an extended living dining area that leads into the open kitchen and family room. Highlights of the kitchen are stainless appliances, granite counters, tile back splash, and an over-sized island that overlooks the family room and accommodate bar seating. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms and the two full bathrooms. Other features include extra room at garage door entrance with built in storage cabinets and counter, half bath on first floor, screened patio overlooking fenced yard with preserve view, keyless entry (digital keypad lock). Community pool and gym.