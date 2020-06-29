119 REEDING RIDGE DR W

Amenities

*AVAILABLE NOW* Absolutely beautiful two home in the Belmont Lakes community in the Intracoastal area of Jacksonville! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features over 2,222 sq. ft. and has a beautiful lake view! Downstairs you have a nice size living room that opens to the kitchen, separate formal dining room, a den and half bathroom! The kitchen is beautifully upgraded with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the living room you have an enclosed Florida Room. This room has a window AC unit as well. There are windows that wrap the entire patio and can be opened to give it a screened in patio feel! As you travel upstairs you have all 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.