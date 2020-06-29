All apartments in Jacksonville
119 REEDING RIDGE DR W

119 Reeding Ridge Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

119 Reeding Ridge Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*AVAILABLE NOW* Absolutely beautiful two home in the Belmont Lakes community in the Intracoastal area of Jacksonville! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features over 2,222 sq. ft. and has a beautiful lake view! Downstairs you have a nice size living room that opens to the kitchen, separate formal dining room, a den and half bathroom! The kitchen is beautifully upgraded with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the living room you have an enclosed Florida Room. This room has a window AC unit as well. There are windows that wrap the entire patio and can be opened to give it a screened in patio feel! As you travel upstairs you have all 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W have any available units?
119 REEDING RIDGE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W have?
Some of 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
119 REEDING RIDGE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W offer parking?
No, 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W does not offer parking.
Does 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W have a pool?
No, 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W does not have a pool.
Does 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W have accessible units?
No, 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 REEDING RIDGE DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
