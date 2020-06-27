All apartments in Jacksonville
11892 LAKE BEND CIR
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

11892 LAKE BEND CIR

11892 Lake Bend Cir · No Longer Available
Location

11892 Lake Bend Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious townhome with attached garage featuring 1764 square feet and concrete construction make this connected living opportunity an ideal place to call home. The HOA maintains the exterior so weekends can be spent kicked-back relaxing on the screened porch or exploring the endless array of options around Jacksonville. Tucked away upstairs are three bedrooms, two baths and loft ideal for a game room, craft space or home office. New carpet and upgraded plank tile, HVAC - new in 2018. The main floor has an additional bath for guests while entertaining in the open gathering room, equipped kitchen and large dining room perfect for friends and family to gather. Interior laundry and ample storage. *Owner will manage this property*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11892 LAKE BEND CIR have any available units?
11892 LAKE BEND CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11892 LAKE BEND CIR have?
Some of 11892 LAKE BEND CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11892 LAKE BEND CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11892 LAKE BEND CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11892 LAKE BEND CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11892 LAKE BEND CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11892 LAKE BEND CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11892 LAKE BEND CIR offers parking.
Does 11892 LAKE BEND CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11892 LAKE BEND CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11892 LAKE BEND CIR have a pool?
No, 11892 LAKE BEND CIR does not have a pool.
Does 11892 LAKE BEND CIR have accessible units?
No, 11892 LAKE BEND CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11892 LAKE BEND CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11892 LAKE BEND CIR has units with dishwashers.
