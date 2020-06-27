11892 LAKE BEND CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious townhome with attached garage featuring 1764 square feet and concrete construction make this connected living opportunity an ideal place to call home. The HOA maintains the exterior so weekends can be spent kicked-back relaxing on the screened porch or exploring the endless array of options around Jacksonville. Tucked away upstairs are three bedrooms, two baths and loft ideal for a game room, craft space or home office. New carpet and upgraded plank tile, HVAC - new in 2018. The main floor has an additional bath for guests while entertaining in the open gathering room, equipped kitchen and large dining room perfect for friends and family to gather. Interior laundry and ample storage. *Owner will manage this property*