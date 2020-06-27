11877 DELMAR CREEK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hammock Plantation on the West part of Jacksonville, near I 10 - Terrific newer community off Hwy 90 and Chaffee Rd. This home sits at the end of cul-de-sac . It has a really nice sized great room that can fit any furniture arrangement, accented with a corner marble fireplace for winter nights. Kitchen equipped with all appliances, pantry, and spacious cabinet space. There is also a separate full sized laundry room. The master bedroom has walk in closets, garden tub, glass shower enclosure and his and her vanities.



$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval



