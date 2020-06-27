All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

11877 DELMAR CREEK COURT

11877 Delmar Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

11877 Delmar Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Otis

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Hammock Plantation on the West part of Jacksonville, near I 10 - Terrific newer community off Hwy 90 and Chaffee Rd. This home sits at the end of cul-de-sac . It has a really nice sized great room that can fit any furniture arrangement, accented with a corner marble fireplace for winter nights. Kitchen equipped with all appliances, pantry, and spacious cabinet space. There is also a separate full sized laundry room. The master bedroom has walk in closets, garden tub, glass shower enclosure and his and her vanities.

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval

(RLNE1867494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
