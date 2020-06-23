All apartments in Jacksonville
11864 Templeton Road
Last updated October 2 2019 at 9:00 PM

11864 Templeton Road

11864 Gran Bay Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

11864 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
READY TO MOVE IN! Vacant and no HOA approval. Must pass owner's screening. Beautiful area, convenient location, near Malls, Philips Highway and A schools. Travertine floors downstairs, wood floors upstairs, termite warranty transfer available, upgrades, large pie shaped fenced lot, CORNER LOT, FENCED, extended screen patio, front loader washer & dryer, laundry room upstairs, master bed. walking closet and garden tub, kitchen motion sense faucet, and more. Call listing agent for showing. THE PROPERTY IS WELL MAINTAINED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! IT'S A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11864 Templeton Road have any available units?
11864 Templeton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11864 Templeton Road have?
Some of 11864 Templeton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11864 Templeton Road currently offering any rent specials?
11864 Templeton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11864 Templeton Road pet-friendly?
No, 11864 Templeton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11864 Templeton Road offer parking?
No, 11864 Templeton Road does not offer parking.
Does 11864 Templeton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11864 Templeton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11864 Templeton Road have a pool?
Yes, 11864 Templeton Road has a pool.
Does 11864 Templeton Road have accessible units?
No, 11864 Templeton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11864 Templeton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11864 Templeton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
