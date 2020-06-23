11864 Templeton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

READY TO MOVE IN! Vacant and no HOA approval. Must pass owner's screening. Beautiful area, convenient location, near Malls, Philips Highway and A schools. Travertine floors downstairs, wood floors upstairs, termite warranty transfer available, upgrades, large pie shaped fenced lot, CORNER LOT, FENCED, extended screen patio, front loader washer & dryer, laundry room upstairs, master bed. walking closet and garden tub, kitchen motion sense faucet, and more. Call listing agent for showing. THE PROPERTY IS WELL MAINTAINED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! IT'S A MUST SEE!