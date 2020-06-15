11861 LAKE FERN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home for rent in the heat of Mandarin in Waterford Estates! This home boasts over 2,800 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs you have the master bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms that share a jack and jill bathroom, a 4th guest bedroom with its own dedicated bathroom and then upstairs you have a 5th bedroom with its own full bathroom. Separate formal dining room and living room. Great space to entertain! Nice open concept kitchen that overlooks family room. Tons of cabinet and counter space! Breakfast nook off kitchen. Enclosed patio with preserve view! Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Washer/Dryer included. 2 car garage.Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.