11861 LAKE FERN DR
Last updated June 4 2020

11861 LAKE FERN DR

11861 Lake Fern Drive · (904) 708-7745
Location

11861 Lake Fern Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2746 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home for rent in the heat of Mandarin in Waterford Estates! This home boasts over 2,800 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs you have the master bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms that share a jack and jill bathroom, a 4th guest bedroom with its own dedicated bathroom and then upstairs you have a 5th bedroom with its own full bathroom. Separate formal dining room and living room. Great space to entertain! Nice open concept kitchen that overlooks family room. Tons of cabinet and counter space! Breakfast nook off kitchen. Enclosed patio with preserve view! Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Washer/Dryer included. 2 car garage.Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11861 LAKE FERN DR have any available units?
11861 LAKE FERN DR has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11861 LAKE FERN DR have?
Some of 11861 LAKE FERN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11861 LAKE FERN DR currently offering any rent specials?
11861 LAKE FERN DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11861 LAKE FERN DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11861 LAKE FERN DR is pet friendly.
Does 11861 LAKE FERN DR offer parking?
Yes, 11861 LAKE FERN DR does offer parking.
Does 11861 LAKE FERN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11861 LAKE FERN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11861 LAKE FERN DR have a pool?
No, 11861 LAKE FERN DR does not have a pool.
Does 11861 LAKE FERN DR have accessible units?
No, 11861 LAKE FERN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11861 LAKE FERN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11861 LAKE FERN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
