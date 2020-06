Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Mandarin- Two Story Home. 4 Bedrooms 3.5 baths in the desirable Paddocks neighborhood. Gated Community. Kitchen (R/R/MW/DW/GD),Tile in kitchen, dining and living room, carpet in bedrooms, loft. Spacious home with master bedroom downstairs. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms 2 baths, washer/dryer and large loft. Three car garage, irrigation system, lawn service included, screened in porch that over looks pond, may consider pets, $2,200 Security Deposit, Available July 10tht[ATLB DN]