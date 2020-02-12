11796 PADDOCK GATES DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool table bbq/grill

Available June 1. You'll love the great open floor plan with sweeping spaces between the oversized custom kitchen, large eat-in breakfast area, spacious family room open to dining/living space with architectural arches. The covered porch provides lots of privacy when grilling out or just relaxing while overlooking a peaceful lake. Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms, plus a loft/bonus room with a built-in bookcase and wall mounted HD TV that is perfect for entertaining or adding a pool table The chefs kitchen boasts custom granite counters, handsome cabinetry, with a huge center island and desk area, plus stainless appliances, including refrigerator. Located in gated Community,