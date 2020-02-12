All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

11796 PADDOCK GATES DR

11796 Paddock Gates Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11796 Paddock Gates Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
bbq/grill
Available June 1. You'll love the great open floor plan with sweeping spaces between the oversized custom kitchen, large eat-in breakfast area, spacious family room open to dining/living space with architectural arches. The covered porch provides lots of privacy when grilling out or just relaxing while overlooking a peaceful lake. Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms, plus a loft/bonus room with a built-in bookcase and wall mounted HD TV that is perfect for entertaining or adding a pool table The chefs kitchen boasts custom granite counters, handsome cabinetry, with a huge center island and desk area, plus stainless appliances, including refrigerator. Located in gated Community,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR have any available units?
11796 PADDOCK GATES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR have?
Some of 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR currently offering any rent specials?
11796 PADDOCK GATES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR pet-friendly?
No, 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR offer parking?
No, 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR does not offer parking.
Does 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR have a pool?
No, 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR does not have a pool.
Does 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR have accessible units?
No, 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11796 PADDOCK GATES DR has units with dishwashers.

