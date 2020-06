Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Really nice 3/2 with one car garage and powered work shed in back yard. Updated kitchen, and fresh paint throughout. Huge fenced in yard and large back yard. Big Family Room and dining area, large master bedroom with walk in closet.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.