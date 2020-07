Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS (MASTER DOWN) 2.5 BATHS, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT WITH NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE FORMAL DINING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM; GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, OVER-SIZED LOFT, FENCED BACKYARD, SCREENED PATIO, 3 CAR GARAGE AND MORE!!!! LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MANDARIN (OFF GREENLAND RD IN A GATED COMMUNITY, WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE ELEMENTARY AND HIGH SCHOOL, MINUTES AWAY FROM BAPTIST SOUTH, NAS JACKSONVILLE, DOWNTOWN, BEACHES AND MORE!!!!