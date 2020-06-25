11668 Dunes Way Drive North

Amenities
•2 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms/ 2 story townhome
•Each bedroom has its own bathroom
•Half bath downstairs for guest
•Tile floors though out first floor
•Wood burning corner stone fireplace
•Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area
•Fenced backyard
•Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295
•Two parking spaces
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.