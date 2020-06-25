11668 Dunes Way Drive North

Amenities

•2 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms/ 2 story townhome

•Each bedroom has its own bathroom

•Half bath downstairs for guest

•Tile floors though out first floor

•Wood burning corner stone fireplace

•Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area

•Fenced backyard

•Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295

•Two parking spaces



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.