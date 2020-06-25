All apartments in Jacksonville
11668 Dunes Way Drive North
Last updated April 17 2019 at 2:05 PM

11668 Dunes Way Drive North

11668 Dunes Way Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

11668 Dunes Way Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms/ 2 story townhome
•Each bedroom has its own bathroom
•Half bath downstairs for guest
•Tile floors though out first floor
•Wood burning corner stone fireplace
•Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area
•Fenced backyard
•Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295
•Two parking spaces

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11668 Dunes Way Drive North have any available units?
11668 Dunes Way Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11668 Dunes Way Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
11668 Dunes Way Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11668 Dunes Way Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11668 Dunes Way Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 11668 Dunes Way Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 11668 Dunes Way Drive North offers parking.
Does 11668 Dunes Way Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11668 Dunes Way Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11668 Dunes Way Drive North have a pool?
No, 11668 Dunes Way Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 11668 Dunes Way Drive North have accessible units?
No, 11668 Dunes Way Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 11668 Dunes Way Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11668 Dunes Way Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11668 Dunes Way Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 11668 Dunes Way Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
