Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

11661 Lake Chub Drive

11661 Lake Chub Dr · (904) 574-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11661 Lake Chub Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This brand new home is looking for a highly qualified tenant to enjoy the huge lot, spacious living areas, 4 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms! Located just over the Dames Point Bridge making a quick commute to the southside or even downtown via I-95. In the brand new Alta Lakes Subdivision enjoy the amentities complete with two pools, one adult and one childrens area pool. This home boasts over 2300 square feet, just enough to stretch out and enjoy.

No Pets are allowed. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Chris Ford with ERA Real Estate for more information at Chris.ford@era.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11661 Lake Chub Drive have any available units?
11661 Lake Chub Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11661 Lake Chub Drive have?
Some of 11661 Lake Chub Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11661 Lake Chub Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11661 Lake Chub Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11661 Lake Chub Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11661 Lake Chub Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11661 Lake Chub Drive offer parking?
No, 11661 Lake Chub Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11661 Lake Chub Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11661 Lake Chub Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11661 Lake Chub Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11661 Lake Chub Drive has a pool.
Does 11661 Lake Chub Drive have accessible units?
No, 11661 Lake Chub Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11661 Lake Chub Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11661 Lake Chub Drive has units with dishwashers.
