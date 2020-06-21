11661 Lake Chub Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

This brand new home is looking for a highly qualified tenant to enjoy the huge lot, spacious living areas, 4 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms! Located just over the Dames Point Bridge making a quick commute to the southside or even downtown via I-95. In the brand new Alta Lakes Subdivision enjoy the amentities complete with two pools, one adult and one childrens area pool. This home boasts over 2300 square feet, just enough to stretch out and enjoy.



No Pets are allowed. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Chris Ford with ERA Real Estate for more information at Chris.ford@era.com